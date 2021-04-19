SVB Leerink Comments on Hologic, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hologic in a report released on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.59. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.87.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.32. Hologic has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,467,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,655,000 after purchasing an additional 808,123 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after acquiring an additional 594,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Hologic by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,859,000 after acquiring an additional 553,642 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

