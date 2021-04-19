Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair cut Palantir Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $30,290,964.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at $179,121,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,228,706 shares of company stock valued at $111,494,796.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $965,814,000. P STS SPV GP IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,139,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,452,000. Finally, P STS SPV GP I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,502,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

