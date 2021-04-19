Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report issued on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

CBSH stock opened at $77.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $83.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.05.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.79%.

In related news, VP David L. Orf sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $148,321.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,981.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $723,103.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,119,397.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

