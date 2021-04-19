APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 16th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%.

APA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

APA opened at $17.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 4.87. APA has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in APA by 13,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

