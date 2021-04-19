SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.60.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $105.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $917,338.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,888 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,290.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,254 shares of company stock worth $7,962,814. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 45.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

