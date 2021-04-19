Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Issued By KeyCorp

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.52.

JBHT stock opened at $172.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $95.30 and a 52-week high of $178.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.