Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TXRH. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.21.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $98.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $100.77.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

