Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Issued By SVB Leerink

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Pfizer in a report issued on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer stock opened at $38.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.0% in the first quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 115,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 46.8% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 879,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,854,000 after purchasing an additional 280,496 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 83,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

