FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get FRP Advisory Group alerts:

Shares of LON:FRP opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.50) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £278.45 million and a P/E ratio of 31.81. FRP Advisory Group has a 1-year low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 106.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

About FRP Advisory Group

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Advisory Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP Advisory Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.