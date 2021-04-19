JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Price Target to GBX 230

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of (BTA.L) to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 165 ($2.16).

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for (BTA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (BTA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.