GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on the stock.

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,536.21 ($20.07).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,346.40 ($17.59) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,272.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,345.03. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The stock has a market cap of £67.74 billion and a PE ratio of 11.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Over the last three months, insiders bought 638 shares of company stock worth $866,798.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

