Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF) to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingfisher presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 271.60 ($3.55).

KGF opened at GBX 355.30 ($4.64) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 308.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 289.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of £7.50 billion and a PE ratio of 12.73. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 134.01 ($1.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 355.30 ($4.64).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

