Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,813,100 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 2,343,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.6 days.
OTCMKTS VITFF opened at $11.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. Victoria Gold has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $16.09.
About Victoria Gold
Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.