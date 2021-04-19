WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Short Interest Down 24.5% in March

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

OTCMKTS:WPTIF opened at $16.59 on Monday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52.

WPTIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States.

