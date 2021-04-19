Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Update

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the March 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS YZCAY opened at $13.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

