Harley-Davidson (HOG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HOG opened at $40.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

