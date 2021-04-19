Plexus (PLXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Plexus to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PLXS opened at $91.85 on Monday. Plexus has a 52-week low of $54.02 and a 52-week high of $96.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.03 and its 200-day moving average is $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

In related news, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $430,200.00. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $291,796.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,592.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,824 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

