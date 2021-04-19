Anthem (ANTM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Anthem to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $375.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $379.13. The company has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.24.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

