William Blair Weighs in on Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

COLL stock opened at $23.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.20 million, a PE ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $1,468,290.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,510.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 3,324 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $76,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,259 shares of company stock worth $3,100,737. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

