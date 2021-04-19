Zacks: Analysts Expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to report $37.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.42 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $34.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $150.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.68 million to $154.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $154.62 million, with estimates ranging from $145.68 million to $163.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth $13,108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,330,000 after acquiring an additional 420,352 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $8,383,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1,417.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 180,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 816,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 142,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

GTY opened at $30.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 90.70%.

