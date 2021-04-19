Head-To-Head Survey: Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) versus Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and Telecom Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 6.38% 14.02% 8.46% Telecom Argentina 3.84% 2.72% 1.46%

This table compares Crexendo and Telecom Argentina’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $14.44 million 7.77 $1.14 million $0.07 87.14 Telecom Argentina $4.00 billion 0.53 -$91.00 million ($0.17) -28.88

Crexendo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telecom Argentina. Telecom Argentina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crexendo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Crexendo has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Crexendo and Telecom Argentina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Telecom Argentina 1 1 1 0 2.00

Crexendo currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.15%. Telecom Argentina has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.57%. Given Telecom Argentina’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telecom Argentina is more favorable than Crexendo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. 75.5% of Crexendo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crexendo beats Telecom Argentina on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. It offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and/or mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services. It operates through the Argentina and Other Abroad geographical segments. The company was founded on January 5, 1990 is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

