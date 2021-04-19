Contrasting Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) & AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of AngioDynamics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Vapotherm shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of AngioDynamics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Vapotherm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AngioDynamics and Vapotherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics -62.82% -0.12% -0.10% Vapotherm -47.80% -51.59% -29.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AngioDynamics and Vapotherm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vapotherm 0 0 3 0 3.00

AngioDynamics currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.95%. Vapotherm has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.05%. Given Vapotherm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than AngioDynamics.

Risk and Volatility

AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vapotherm has a beta of -1.5, suggesting that its share price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AngioDynamics and Vapotherm’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics $264.16 million 3.50 -$166.79 million $0.09 269.22 Vapotherm $48.10 million 12.01 -$51.06 million ($2.74) -8.17

Vapotherm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AngioDynamics. Vapotherm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngioDynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors. It also offers BioSentry tract sealant systems, IsoLoc Endorectal Balloon's, alatus vaginal balloon packing systems, angiographic catheters, guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits. In addition, the company provides vascular interventions and therapies products in the areas of thrombus management, atherectomy, peripheral products (Core), and venous insufficiency. Additionally, the company offers peripherally inserted central catheters, midline catheters, implantable ports, dialysis catheters, and related accessories and supplies under the BioFlo, BioFlo Midline, BioFlo PICC, Xcela PICC, PASV, BioFlo Port, SmartPort, Vortex, LifeGuard, BioFlo DuraMax, and DuraMax names. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, interventional and surgical oncologists, and critical care nurses directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit, which allows patients to be transferred between care areas within the hospital or ambulate while on therapy; Q50 compressor, which provides compressed air necessary to run the precision flow systems; aerosol aeroneb adaptor to facilitate delivery of ultrasonic aerosolized medication; aerosol disposable patient circuit that is designed to streamline the provision of intermittent and continuous aerosol nebulization by limiting condensate management; and tracheostomy adaptors. In addition, Vapotherm, Inc. offers ProSoft cannula to provide gentle contact with the skin; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces, as well as Oxygen Assist Modules, which helps clinicians maintain oxygen levels within a target range. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Exeter, New Hampshire.

