Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.51). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATNM. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of ATNM opened at $7.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $19.47.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $702,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, developing Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs). The ARCs selectively kill patient's cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, CAR-T and other cell therapies or gene therapy to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities.

