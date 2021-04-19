Oppenheimer Weighs in on Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WFC. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.26.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $43.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $181.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.49, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

