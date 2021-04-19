Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 60 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 57.40 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 67 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays set a CHF 60 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lafargeholcim presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 57.99.

Lafargeholcim has a 52-week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52-week high of CHF 60.

