Scotiabank Increases Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$5.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.95.

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$2.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$760.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.27. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.04 and a 12-month high of C$3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$158.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -17.70%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

