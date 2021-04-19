CIBC Increases Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$131.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$121.00 to C$131.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$129.63.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$118.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$89.90 and a 1-year high of C$132.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$118.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$106.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.61.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$618.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$613.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 9.1700003 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

