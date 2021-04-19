Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AC. CIBC reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$29.23.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$24.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$12.80 and a 52 week high of C$31.00. The firm has a market cap of C$8.32 billion and a PE ratio of -1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$27.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.49.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$836.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette bought 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.50 per share, with a total value of C$85,239.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$877,951.50. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total transaction of C$173,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,622.90. Insiders sold 31,473 shares of company stock valued at $790,468 in the last three months.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

