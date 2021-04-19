Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $754.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ECHO. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna cut Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.15.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.87 million, a P/E ratio of 137.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

