Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for HollyFrontier Co. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a research note issued on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion.

HFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

NYSE HFC opened at $35.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

