PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Shares of LON PRTC opened at GBX 408.50 ($5.34) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.33. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of GBX 210.75 ($2.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 447.66 ($5.85). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 408.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 347.49.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.