Standard Chartered’s (STAN) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STAN. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 594 ($7.76) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 517.55 ($6.76).

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 494 ($6.45) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 491.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 453.74. The stock has a market cap of £15.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.87. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a one year high of GBX 519.80 ($6.79).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

