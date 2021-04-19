Standard Chartered’s (STAN) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STAN. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 594 ($7.76) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 517.55 ($6.76).

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 494 ($6.45) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 491.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 453.74. The stock has a market cap of £15.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.87. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a one year high of GBX 519.80 ($6.79).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.