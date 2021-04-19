Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €95.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €77.85 ($91.58).

KGX stock opened at €82.84 ($97.46) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €79.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €74.30. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

