Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Electronics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,274.38 ($29.71).

Shares of LON ULE opened at GBX 2,080 ($27.18) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,039.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,051.52. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.67. Ultra Electronics has a 1-year low of GBX 1,820 ($23.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. Ultra Electronics’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

