Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €53.80 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($51.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €46.80 ($55.06).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

FRA:DWNI opened at €45.13 ($53.09) on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €41.91.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.