PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:FRWAU) Quiet Period To Expire on April 19th

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:FRWAU) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 19th. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

About PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

