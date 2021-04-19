Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:TEKKU)

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 20th. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TEKKU opened at $10.47 on Monday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $961,000.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

