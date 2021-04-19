Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) Lock-Up Period To End on April 19th

Sarissa Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 19th. Sarissa Capital Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

SRSAU stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,585,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $8,086,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $6,926,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,260,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,168,000.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

