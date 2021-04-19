Gold Royalty Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire on April 19th (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty’s (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 19th. Gold Royalty had issued 18,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Gold Royalty’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Gold Royalty in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock.

Gold Royalty stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. Gold Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, offers financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. The company holds a portfolio of net smelter return (NSR) royalties ranging from 0.5% to 2% on 17 gold properties of GoldMining Inc covering 11 projects located in Brazil, the United States, Canada, Colombia, and Peru with additional rights to buy-back NSRs on 9 projects.

