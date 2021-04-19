Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II’s (NASDAQ:SPKBU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II’s (NASDAQ:SPKBU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, April 20th. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SPKBU opened at $10.02 on Monday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

About Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

