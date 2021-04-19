Halliburton (HAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Halliburton to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Halliburton to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HAL opened at $20.69 on Monday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

