Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €105.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HFG. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €80.49 ($94.69).

ETR:HFG opened at €73.64 ($86.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a twelve month high of €77.90 ($91.65). The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion and a PE ratio of 35.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is €64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €59.12.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

