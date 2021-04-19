Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PFV. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €138.00 ($162.35).

ETR:PFV opened at €174.20 ($204.94) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €158.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €165.04. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 54.44. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a twelve month low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a twelve month high of €192.80 ($226.82). The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

