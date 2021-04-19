Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on 1COV. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covestro currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €62.15 ($73.12).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €58.50 ($68.82) on Friday. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €57.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €51.78. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.59.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

