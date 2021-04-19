Reviewing Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) & Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB)

Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kuboo and Resources Connection’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Resources Connection $703.35 million 0.68 $28.28 million $0.98 14.85

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Kuboo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Kuboo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Resources Connection shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kuboo and Resources Connection, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A Resources Connection 0 0 1 0 3.00

Resources Connection has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.09%. Given Resources Connection’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than Kuboo.

Profitability

This table compares Kuboo and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuboo N/A N/A N/A Resources Connection 1.90% 7.25% 4.32%

Volatility and Risk

Kuboo has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resources Connection has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Resources Connection beats Kuboo on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuboo

Kuboo, Inc., doing business as Safe Communications, Inc., provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas. It also provides finance and accounting services comprising financial transformation, lease accounting, revenue recognition, equity administration and accounting, and tax; and technology and digital services that include business technology, data analytics, and robotics process automation. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

