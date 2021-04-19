Independent Research Analysts Give Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) a €78.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €82.60 ($97.18).

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of DRW3 stock opened at €74.15 ($87.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €67.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.69 million and a PE ratio of 7.26. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 52-week high of €89.10 ($104.82).

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.