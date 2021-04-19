Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Short Interest Down 17.7% in March

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,700 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 386,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,302,000 after buying an additional 37,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $190,214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,387,000 after purchasing an additional 74,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,318,000 after buying an additional 60,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,839,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLED. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.13.

Shares of OLED opened at $229.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.85 and its 200-day moving average is $223.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 102.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $130.35 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $141.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

