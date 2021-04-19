Tech and Energy Transition Co. Unit’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 26th (NASDAQ:TETCU)

Tech and Energy Transition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:TETCU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 26th. Tech and Energy Transition Co. Unit had issued 38,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $385,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Tech and Energy Transition Co. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of TETCU opened at $9.99 on Monday. Tech and Energy Transition Co. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Get Tech and Energy Transition Co. Unit alerts:

About Tech and Energy Transition Co. Unit

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Co. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Co. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.