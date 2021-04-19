Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Golden Green Inc. owned about 0.34% of Enlivex Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

ENLV has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Enlivex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of ENLV opened at $10.97 on Monday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $172.89 million, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

