Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,535.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,447.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,385.10. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $772.01 and a 12 month high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,566.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

